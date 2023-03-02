On Wednesday, emergency teams continued to search the Tramuntana Mountains to check if there were any people still trapped by the snow and in need of assistance. The army's UME emergency unit was now operative in clearing access to isolated areas. Storm Juliette had caused extensive damage because of high winds and the weight of snow. Trees were down and various parts of the mountains needed to be inspected.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.