On Wednesday, emergency teams continued to search the Tramuntana Mountains to check if there were any people still trapped by the snow and in need of assistance. The army's UME emergency unit was now operative in clearing access to isolated areas. Storm Juliette had caused extensive damage because of high winds and the weight of snow. Trees were down and various parts of the mountains needed to be inspected.

One rescue was that of a woman and her child who had been trapped since Monday. A Guardia Civil helicopter was brought in to take them to safety in Soller - to a football pitch specifically, where a match was temporarily halted to allow the helicopter to land.

The Guardia Civil controlled roads leading into the mountains in order to prevent an influx of vehicles with people wanting to see the snow. Some sections of road were in any event still closed.

Meanwhile, Endesa workers were deployed to restore electricity to various parts of the island - from Lluc in the Tramuntana to Alcudia and Muro and to Vilafranca and Santanyi.