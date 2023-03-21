Meteorologists are warning that this summer could be hotter than last year in the Balearics and other parts of Spain.

2022 was the sixth-warmest year since records began in 1880.

The oceans were the hottest ever recorded in 2022.

The 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2010.

A total of 28 countries experienced their warmest year on record in 2022, including the UK, China and New Zealand.

Record temperatures usually coincide with an El Niño event (a large band of warm water that forms in the Pacific Ocean every few years), but last year was a La Niña event (the opposite of El Niño when a cooler band of water forms). Without La Niña lowering temperatures, 2022 would have been much hotter.

And a warning has been issued to UK tourists heading to Spain over potential forest fires.

The Foreign Office has warned that high temperatures reach 40C in some areas could lead to forest fires spreading out of control and causing evacuations.