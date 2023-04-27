The suffocating heat of the past few days on the mainland is now starting to grip the Balearics.
According to forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), minimum temperatures will also continue to be warmer than normal for this time of year, with tropical nights of 20 degrees or more.
According to data published by the Aemet, temperatures yesterday reached maximum temperatures above 35 degrees in large parts of Andalusia; in towns such as El Granado (Huelva) and also in the Seville district of Tablada and Las Cabezas de San Juan (Seville), temperatures exceeded 37 degrees.
No let up in the heat as temperatures continue to rise in the Balearics
Temperatures to hit 35ºC or 36ºC over the next few days
