Not a great forecast for Mallorca for Friday or for Saturday.

Let's start with the weather alerts, which are currently yellow - up to 20 litres per square metre of rain in an hour, occasional thunderstorms and possible hail (only small stones).

On Friday, these are from noon to midnight for the north/northeast, east and interior; from 6pm to midnight for the Tramuntana and the south. On Saturday, the whole of Mallorca until 8am.

Thunderstorms are most likely in the afternoon on Friday. Weather stations indicate that southern areas and much of the Tramuntana may escape these. As to sunny spells, there could be some, but the general forecast is for cloud. Temperatures not too bad.

From the early hours of Saturday, the wind is expected to pick up and come from the northeast. In the north of Mallorca, a fresh breeze is currently forecast. For the Ironman 70.3 in Puerto Alcudia, a close eye will surely be kept on this, as the sea may well be pretty rough; and then there's also the possibility of lightning.

The outlook from Sunday up to Wednesday - remaining unsettled with the risk of occasional showers.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (12C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Andratx (12C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Binissalem (9C) 23C, light northwest breeze am, southeast pm; humidity 40%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

Deya (11C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 19, Sun: 20, Mon: 22.

Palma (11C) 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 24.

Pollensa (12C) 23C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Sat: 22, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

Porreres (9C) 24C, fresh east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 23.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 22.

Santanyi (10C) 23C, light west breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 20, Sun: 21, Mon: 23.

Sineu (9C) 22C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 22.2 Llucmajor, 22.1 Palma University, 21.9 Pollensa; Lows of 5.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.7 Campos, 8.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 5.6 litres per square metre Son Bonet (Marratxi), 3.4 Binissalem.