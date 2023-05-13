The yellow alerts for Sunday remain as they were when first issued on Friday. Midnight Saturday to midday Sunday in the north/northeast and the Tramuntana; midday to 6pm in the south and the interior- rain of 20 litres per square metre in an hour plus thunderstorms.

Otherwise, there are due to be some sunny spells on Sunday, as there were on Saturday, which didn't turn out as rough as had at one time been expected.

For the week ahead, not looking too bad on Monday and Tuesday. Still some risk of the odd shower, but sunnier and warmer. On Wednesday, the chance of rain is expected to increase while temperatures will fall, and by Friday it could be down to 17C. The current forecast for Thursday and Friday is a high probability of rain, with a fresh northeast breeze blowing.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 6/7):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 21.

Andratx (11C) 21C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Mon: 23, Tue: 22, Wed: 22.

Binissalem (9C) 22C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 20.

Deya (10C) 20C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 21, Wed: 19.

Palma (9C) 22C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 23, Wed: 21.

Pollensa (11C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 22.

Porreres (8C) 23C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 22, Wed: 21.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 21C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 24, Tue: 23, Wed: 20.

Santanyi (8C) 21C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 24, Tue: 21, Wed: 20.

Sineu (9C) 22C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Mon: 23, Tue: 21, Wed: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.0 Llucmajor, 21.0 Palma University, 20.4 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 6.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.6 Lluc; Gust of 64 kilometres per hour Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 16.0 litres per square metre Portocolom, 10.6 Lluc, 10.1 Sant Elm, 9.4 Arta, 9.1 Palma Port.