Well, there was some rain, as had been forecast, but not on a yellow alert scale by any means. However, as of 7.30pm on Friday, there remains a high probability of some heavy rain in the Tramuntana, north and northeast in particular, where there is a yellow alert from 9pm Friday to noon on Saturday.

The general forecast for Saturday is for cloud and showers in the morning with an improvement in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible overnight on Friday.

For the coasts, there is a yellow alert for rough seas for the south and Tramuntana until 10am Saturday and for the north, northeast and east until 8pm.

On Sunday, the forecast is for sunny spells and showers, which is pretty much how it is looking up to Thursday at least. But temperatures are due to rise - up to 27C in areas by Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 21C, moderate north breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

Andratx (12C) 22C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 22, Mon: 23, Tue: 25.

Binissalem (11C) 21C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 24, Mon: 23, Tue: 25.

Deya (11C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 20, Mon: 21, Tue: 23.

Palma (12C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 26.

Pollensa (12C) 23C, gentle north breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 24.

Porreres (11C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 25.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 24.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 23.

Sineu (12C) 20C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sun: 23, Mon: 22, Tue: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 21.8 Es Capdellà and Llucmajor, 21.3 Palma University, 21.0 Portocolom ; Lows of 6.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.5 Campos; Gusts of 82 km/h Serra Alfabia, 66 Capdepera, 63 Campos; Rainfall of 3.6 litres per square metre Lluc, 3.0 Son Torrella, 2.8 Binissalem.