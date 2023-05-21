Cloudy with sunny spells, best of the conditions on Monday expected in the afternoon.

The outlook for the week - Continuing with a mix of cloudy and sunny spells with possible showers up to the weekend at least.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (14C) 22C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Andratx (13C) 24C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 24, Wed: 22, Thu: 23.

Binissalem (13C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, Wed: 23, Thu: 25.

Deya (13C) 22C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 65%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 23.

Palma (14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 24, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Pollensa (14C) 24C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 65%. Tue: 24, Wed: 24, Thu: 25.

Porreres (12C) 24C, moderate northeast-east breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 26.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 24, Thu: 25.

Santanyi (12C) 23C, moderate northeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Tue: 23, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Sineu (13C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Tue: 23, Wed: 22, Thu: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.0 Palma Airport, 24.6 Es Capdellà, 24.3 Llucmajor; Lows of 8.0 Campos, 8.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.2 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Arta and Muro.