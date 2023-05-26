Storm coming our day!
Summer Sunday after clocks go forward

Storm coming our day!

Jason Moore26/05/2023 09:30
W0

Enjoy the cool weather of the next few days because this summer is going to be hot....exceptionally hot. In fact, according to the Met Office (AEMET) it could be one of the hottest summers in the last three decades. "Last summer was the hottest on record, there is a good chance that it will be the same again this summer," said AEMET.

This was also some bad news with the Met Office saying that there would be rainfall but it wouldn´t be enough in the Balearics this summer to ease the drought. The Balearic government is already talking about water restrictions during the key summer months.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into June and then the heat will be on. The Met Office is forecasting heavy rains for election day (Sunday) across the islands.

Related news
Trying to beat the heat in Mallorca.

No let-up in the heat as temperatures continue to rise in the Balearics

Intense heat wave heading for the Balearics next week

More related news (4)

Last summer a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Centigrade was registered.

Spring-summer weather on Sunday

Photo gallery

Summer Sunday after clocks go forward

Yesterday Mallorca felt like a real summer day, with high temperatures that had people walking outdoors or even dipping their feet in the water. Aemet reported that it reached 27º degrees in Puerto Pollensa, 26º in Son Servera, Pollensa and Petra and 25º in Santa Maria, Arta, Manacor and Son Bonet.

Mallorca beach weekend

Photo gallery

Beach weather weekend!

Record high temperatures for the month of March. 