Enjoy the cool weather of the next few days because this summer is going to be hot....exceptionally hot. In fact, according to the Met Office (AEMET) it could be one of the hottest summers in the last three decades. "Last summer was the hottest on record, there is a good chance that it will be the same again this summer," said AEMET.

This was also some bad news with the Met Office saying that there would be rainfall but it wouldn´t be enough in the Balearics this summer to ease the drought. The Balearic government is already talking about water restrictions during the key summer months.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into June and then the heat will be on. The Met Office is forecasting heavy rains for election day (Sunday) across the islands.

Last summer a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Centigrade was registered.