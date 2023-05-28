The rain that had been forecast for Sunday mostly held off. As suggested with Sunday's report, the yellow alert for rain in Ibiza has led to there being alerts in Mallorca. These are yellow for rain and thunderstorms with possible hail for the south of the island from 10am to 6pm Monday - in Ibiza on Sunday there was up to 30 litres per square metre of rain. Possible that the alerts for Mallorca could yet be widened, but weather stations indicating that the north should have a reasonable day.

Below the radar at 2.10pm showing where the rain is. Calvia registered 21.6 litres/m2 and Campos registered 18.4 litres/m2.

Chubascos dispersos por las islas, con alguna tormenta.



Datos más destacados hasta el momento:

Calvià: 21.6 l/m2, con una intensidad máxima de 10.8 en 10 minutos

Campos: 18.4 l/m2, con una intensidad máxima de 8.6 en 10 minutoshttps://t.co/yIVcGIyph7 pic.twitter.com/aJiSmbe8Cc — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 29, 2023

The outlook for the week is a mixed bag - quite warm but possible showers as well as sunny spells; generally best in the north.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 23C, mainly cloudy am, sunny spells pm; moderate north breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 24, Wed: 24, Thu: 25.

Andratx (14C) 24C, quite sunny in the morning, getting cloudier and with rain likely by the afternoon; gentle north breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 25.

Binissalem (13C) 26C, some sun am, cloudy pm and showers possible; moderate east breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Deya (14C) 24C, fog likely in the morning, mainly cloudy with a low risk of rain later on; light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 23, Wed: 24, Thu: 24.

Palma (16C) 23C, cloudy and rain very likely; moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Pollensa (15C) 25C, sunny with cloudy interludes; gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Porreres (13C) 27C, overcast and with some rain; light southeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 28.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 25C, sunny with cloudy intervals; moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Santanyi (14C) 25C, overcast with the risk of rain; light west breeze in the morning, from the east in the afternoon; humidity 50%. Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 25.

Sineu (14C) 25C, sunny with cloudy spells am, cloudy with possible rain pm; moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Tue: 24, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.3 Pollensa, 25.0 Puerto Pollensa, 24.4 Manacor and Muro; Lows of 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.9 Lluc, 12.9 Arta; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Llucmajor (Cap Blanc).