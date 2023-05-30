Another yellow alert for heavy rain on Wednesday, this one (as of Tuesday at 7.30pm) confined to the south of Mallorca from 12 noon to 6pm. Thunderstorms possible as well as some hail.

There is a high probability of rain, especially in the afternoon, for most of the island. The lowest probabilities are for the north and Tramuntana coastal areas. Expected to be generally quite sunny in the morning, but with cloud gathering in the afternoon before clearing by the evening.

The alert for Wednesday could be widened. On Tuesday, an alert was raised for the south, but there was barely any rain.

Nevertheless, for Thursday Aemet has already issued yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the south and the interior from noon until 6pm. Alerts for later in the week seem pretty much inevitable, as the general pattern shows no sign of changing.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (17C) 24C, light north breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 25.

Andratx (15C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 24, Fri: 23, Sat: 24.

Binissalem (14C) 26C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 25.

Deya (14C) 23C, light northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 60%. Thu: 23, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Palma (15C) 26C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 27.

Pollensa (17C) 26C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 26, Sat: 27.

Porreres (12C) 26C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 25.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, light south breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

Sineu (13C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 45%. Thu: 25, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 25.0 Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.5 Palma University; Lows of 9.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 12.9 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.6 litres per square metre Portocolom, 0.4 Santanyi.