The alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the south having been raised to amber on Friday morning, the rainfall wasn't that heavy. As on Thursday, the heaviest rain was in the Tramuntana.

For Saturday, there is now also a yellow alert for heavy rain in the north and northeast. So, the alert for heavy rain is for the whole of Mallorca excluding the east from 12 noon to 8pm; yellow alert for thunderstorms for the interior and for the Tramuntana from 12 noon to 8pm.

As has been the case over the past few days, sunny spells can be expected, with rain activity - if there is any - in the afternoon. Temperatures, in general, are around normal for the time of year.

For Sunday, there are no alerts at present, weather stations indicating high probability of showers but also a good deal of sun. Into next week and up to Thursday, still no sign of things settling down.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (16C) 25C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 26.

Andratx (15C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.

Binissalem (13C) 25C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 28.

Deya (14C) 23C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 25.

Palma (14C) 25C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 27.

Pollensa (16C) 26C, light north breeze in the morning, from the south in the evening; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

Porreres (12C) 26C, calm increasing to light northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 27.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 25C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 26.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 25, Mon: 24, Tue: 25.

Sineu (13C) 25C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 28.8 Binissalem, 26.5 Campos and Palma University; Lows of 7.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.6 Lluc, 11.9 Binissalem; Gust of 59 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 26.3 litres per square metre Lluc, 19.6 Es Capdellà, 10,6 Son Torrella, 5.0 Llucmajor.