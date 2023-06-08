Rain possible overnight - light but muddy. This may continue in the morning, especially in the Pla region. Otherwise a reasonable day. The weekend may see the odd shower, but there will be plenty of sun with highs edging into the 30s.

The weather stations are now all indicating occasional cloudy intervals with 100% probability of rain on Tuesday and very high on Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Andratx (17C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 27.

Binissalem (17C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

Deya (17C) 26C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

Palma (19C) 26C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

Pollensa (18C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

Porreres (17C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 32.

Santanyi (17C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Sineu (18C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 28.7 Binissalem and Palma University, 28.3 Llucmajor, 28.2 Porreres and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 11.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.9 Campos.