Lightning as seen from the Barcares area of Alcudia on Sunday afternoon.

A cloudy start expected for much of Mallorca on Monday. Clearing to give a sunny day and no indication of a repeat of what happened on Sunday. The yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms that was issued on Sunday morning for 1pm to 6pm for the interior, north and northeast resulted in some dark clouds, some thunder and lightning but the stormy conditions didn't last long.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, though, there continues to be a high probability of rain for the whole island. This is forecast to diminish from Thursday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 28, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 28, Wed: 27, Thu: 29.

Andratx (18C) 27C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 26, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (16C) 30C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 26, Thu: 29.

Deya (17C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 26, Wed: 24, Thu: 27.

Palma (19C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 29.

Pollensa (19C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Tue: 30, Wed: 27, Thu: 31.

Porreres (16C) 31C, light southwest breeze am, northeast in the afternoon; humidity 35%. Tue: 28, Wed: 26, Thu: 30.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 29, Wed: 26, Thu: 29.

Santanyi (17C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 29.

Sineu (17C) 30C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 25, Thu: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 30.0 Binissalem and Colonia Sant Pere, 29.9 Muro and Sineu; Lows of 11.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.5 Lluc, 16.5 Campos.