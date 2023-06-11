A cloudy start expected for much of Mallorca on Monday. Clearing to give a sunny day and no indication of a repeat of what happened on Sunday. The yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms that was issued on Sunday morning for 1pm to 6pm for the interior, north and northeast resulted in some dark clouds, some thunder and lightning but the stormy conditions didn't last long.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, though, there continues to be a high probability of rain for the whole island. This is forecast to diminish from Thursday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6.30pm (UV rating 9):