Rainbows in Mallorca

Rainbows seen from El Toro on Wednesday morning.

14/06/2023
So, what happened to all the rain on Wednesday? Aemet revised its weather alerts, downgrading amber for the south, interior and east to yellow and not activating the alerts until 8am (they had been from midnight). There was some rain overnight, but it was from around 8am that it started to rain heavily in areas - the north and parts of the Tramuntana mainly - but not on the scale that had been threatened. The heaviest rain was at sea.

For Thursday, there is still a fairly high risk of some rain in central and eastern areas. Some cloud around all day in most areas, the best sunny conditions likely to be along the Tramuntana coast. Friday good everywhere and continuing fine and sunny over the weekend and into the start of next week, with weather stations suggesting a notable rise in temperature by Tuesday - up to 39C in the interior.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 28, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Andratx (18C) 28C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 31.

Binissalem (17C) 30C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 33.

Deya (17C) 28C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 31.

Palma (20C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Porreres (16C) 31C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, light south breeze increasing to moderate west; humidity 45%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Santanyi (18C) 29C, moderate west breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 29.

Sineu (17C) 30C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 35%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 28.7 Es Capdellà, 28.1 Campos, 27.9 Llucmajor and Portocolom; Lows of 13.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.5 Lluc; Rainfall of 15.8 litres per square metre Muro, 15.6 Pollensa, 10.6 Son Torrella, 9.6 Puerto Pollensa.