So, what happened to all the rain on Wednesday? Aemet revised its weather alerts, downgrading amber for the south, interior and east to yellow and not activating the alerts until 8am (they had been from midnight). There was some rain overnight, but it was from around 8am that it started to rain heavily in areas - the north and parts of the Tramuntana mainly - but not on the scale that had been threatened. The heaviest rain was at sea.

For Thursday, there is still a fairly high risk of some rain in central and eastern areas. Some cloud around all day in most areas, the best sunny conditions likely to be along the Tramuntana coast. Friday good everywhere and continuing fine and sunny over the weekend and into the start of next week, with weather stations suggesting a notable rise in temperature by Tuesday - up to 39C in the interior.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9):