All looking pretty good - plenty of sun, some light cloud. Sunday the same. Temperatures due to rise next week and get into yellow alert territory for high temperatures 36/37C.

Aemet has tweeted: "We are on the verge of a brief heat episode and it will be the first of the summer. It will mainly affect the interior and north of Mallorca. The heat peak will probably be reached on Wednesday, coinciding with the beginning of astronomical summer."

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):