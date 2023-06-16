All looking pretty good - plenty of sun, some light cloud. Sunday the same. Temperatures due to rise next week and get into yellow alert territory for high temperatures 36/37C.
Alcudia (19C) 31, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.
Andratx (19C) 29C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.
Binissalem (18C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 36, Tue: 36.
Deya (18C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.
Palma (16C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.
Pollensa (19C) 33C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.
Porreres (16C) 32C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 25%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 35.
Sant Llorenç (17C) 31C, gentle south breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 35.
Santanyi (17C) 30C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 30%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.
Sineu (16C) 33C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 25%. Sun: 32, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 32.3 Palma University and Sa Pobla, 32.2 Binissalem and Petra, 32.1 Llucmajor; Lows of 10.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.1 Lluc, 13.4 Campos.
