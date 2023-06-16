Illetes, Mallorca

All looking pretty good - plenty of sun, some light cloud. Sunday the same. Temperatures due to rise next week and get into yellow alert territory for high temperatures 36/37C.

Aemet has tweeted: "We are on the verge of a brief heat episode and it will be the first of the summer. It will mainly affect the interior and north of Mallorca. The heat peak will probably be reached on Wednesday, coinciding with the beginning of astronomical summer."

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 31, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Andratx (19C) 29C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.

Binissalem (18C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 36, Tue: 36.

Deya (18C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.

Palma (16C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.

Pollensa (19C) 33C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.

Porreres (16C) 32C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 25%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 35.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 31C, gentle south breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 35.

Santanyi (17C) 30C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 30%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.

Sineu (16C) 33C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 25%. Sun: 32, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 32.3 Palma University and Sa Pobla, 32.2 Binissalem and Petra, 32.1 Llucmajor; Lows of 10.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.1 Lluc, 13.4 Campos.