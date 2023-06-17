A fine sunny Sunday. Some high cloud. Quite breezy in areas at times. Rest of the week - Aemet says that hot air from Africa will dominate and, although weather stations are showing only sunny conditions with occasional cloud, there is just a chance of some light and muddy rain.
For Sunday, though, daytime humidity levels quite low, so remaining fresh. The Saharan air will tend to push the humidity up.
Alcudia (20C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 29.
Andratx (19C) 31C, moderate northeast-east breezes; humidity 30%. Mon: 31, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.
Binissalem (18C) 34C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 25%. Mon: 36, Tue: 36, Wed: 34.
Deya (18C) 32C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh southeast; humidity 20%. Mon: 32, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.
Palma (19C) 32C, moderate northeast-east breezes; humidity 25%. Mon: 29, Tue: 32, Wed: 31.
Pollensa (19C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 31, Tue: 33, Wed: 30.
Porreres (16C) 33C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 20%. Mon: 35, Tue: 36, Wed: 35.
Sant Llorenç (17C) 30C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Mon: 33, Tue: 35, Wed: 32.
Santanyi (18C) 29C, moderate northeast-east breezes; humidity 30%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 31.
Sineu (17C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 25%. Mon: 35, Tue: 35, Wed: 32.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 33.6 Sa Pobla, 32.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 32.8 Petra, 32.7 Sineu; Lows of 10.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.7 Lluc, 13.4 Palma University.
