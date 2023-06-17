A fine sunny Sunday. Some high cloud. Quite breezy in areas at times. Rest of the week - Aemet says that hot air from Africa will dominate and, although weather stations are showing only sunny conditions with occasional cloud, there is just a chance of some light and muddy rain.

For Sunday, though, daytime humidity levels quite low, so remaining fresh. The Saharan air will tend to push the humidity up.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 10):