No surprise that there is a yellow alert for high temperatures on Monday; the indicators were there last week and Aemet said that there would be a "brief heat episode".

The alert, at present, is for the north, northeast and interior from noon Monday to 7pm - a maximum of 36C. No advice for Tuesday or Wednesday as yet, but there almost certainly will be. The heat episode, as the met agency likes to describe it, doesn't look as if it will mean temperatures for an amber alert (39C), and they are expected to come down on Thursday, but still over 30C.

Apart from the heat, Monday will be sunny with some high or occasional cloud.

