The alert, at present, is for the north, northeast and interior from noon Monday to 7pm - a maximum of 36C. No advice for Tuesday or Wednesday as yet, but there almost certainly will be. The heat episode, as the met agency likes to describe it, doesn't look as if it will mean temperatures for an amber alert (39C), and they are expected to come down on Thursday, but still over 30C.
Apart from the heat, Monday will be sunny with some high or occasional cloud.
Alcudia (20C) 33C, gentle south-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 32, Thu: 29.
Andratx (20C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 31.
Binissalem (19C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 36, Wed: 36, Thu: 33.
Deya (19C) 31C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 31.
Palma (21C) 33C, gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.
Pollensa (19C) 34C, light east breeze veering south; humidity 35%. Tue: 32, Wed: 34, Thu: 30.
Porreres (18C) 34C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 37, Wed: 36, Thu: 33.
Sant Llorenç (19C) 33C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 35, Wed: 36, Thu: 30.
Santanyi (19C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.
Sineu (19C) 34C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 35, Wed: 36, Thu: 30.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 32.5 Es Capdellà, 32.2 Llucmajor, 32.1 Palma University; Lows of 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.4 Palma University, 14.9 Arta.
