Cloud in eastern areas expected in the morning, otherwise generally sunny on Tuesday, but there is some Saharan dust in the atmosphere which is creating a haze. A yellow alert for high temperatures (36C or more) for the interior between 12 noon and 7pm. On Monday, there was a high of 37C in Sa Pobla.

Aemet has also issued an alert for the interior on Wednesday. It's possible there will be another on Thursday.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 10):