Cloud in eastern areas expected in the morning, otherwise generally sunny on Tuesday, but there is some Saharan dust in the atmosphere which is creating a haze. A yellow alert for high temperatures (36C or more) for the interior between 12 noon and 7pm. On Monday, there was a high of 37C in Sa Pobla.
Aemet has also issued an alert for the interior on Wednesday. It's possible there will be another on Thursday.
Alcudia (20C) 31C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 32, Thu: 32, Fri: 28.
Andratx (20C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 30.
Binissalem (20C) 36C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 36, Thu: 35, Fri: 32.
Deya (20C) 32C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 32, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.
Palma (22C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 32.
Pollensa (21C) 33C, light north breeze am, from the south in the afternoon; humidity 55%. Wed: 34, Thu: 34, Fri: 30.
Porreres (18C) 36C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Wed: 35, Thu: 37, Fri: 32.
Sant Llorenç (19C) 36C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Wed: 35, Thu: 33, Fri: 30.
Santanyi (18C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Wed: 32, Thu: 32, Fri: 30.
Sineu (20C) 36C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Wed: 36, Thu: 36, Fri: 29.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 37.0 Sa Pobla, 35.9 Manacor, 35.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.4 Binissalem; Lows of 15.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.1 Lluc, 19.1 Palma University.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.