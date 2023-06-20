A continuing theme on Wednesday, sunny but with a haze caused by Saharan dust in the atmosphere and quite a stifling sensation because of African air.

There is a yellow alert for high temperatures in the north, northeast and interior from 12 noon to 7pm (36C or a touch more). No alert has as yet been issued for Thursday.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 28C, but Aemet says that there is no heat wave as particularly high temperatures are only occurring in specific parts of Mallorca. Temperatures may drop a bit in areas on Thursday and Friday but are expected to climb back to 35C in the interior at the weekend.

The daily lows give an indication that most of Mallorca is currently experiencing tropical nights, with the temperature not dipping below 20C. At four weather stations on Monday night into Tuesday - Colonia Sant Pere, Palma (Portopi), Puerto Soller and Sa Pobla - the low was 24C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):