A continuing theme on Wednesday, sunny but with a haze caused by Saharan dust in the atmosphere and quite a stifling sensation because of African air.

There is a yellow alert for high temperatures in the north, northeast and interior from 12 noon to 7pm (36C or a touch more). No alert has as yet been issued for Thursday.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 28C, but Aemet says that there is no heat wave as particularly high temperatures are only occurring in specific parts of Mallorca. Temperatures may drop a bit in areas on Thursday and Friday but are expected to climb back to 35C in the interior at the weekend.

The daily lows give an indication that most of Mallorca is currently experiencing tropical nights, with the temperature not dipping below 20C. At four weather stations on Monday night into Tuesday - Colonia Sant Pere, Palma (Portopi), Puerto Soller and Sa Pobla - the low was 24C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Binissalem (21C) 36C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 34, Fri: 32, Sat: 34.

Deya (20C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Palma (22C) 33C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 33, Fri: 32, Sat: 31.

Pollensa (21C) 35C, light north-northwest breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 33, Fri: 31, Sat: 32.

Porreres (19C) 36C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 37, Fri: 32, Sat: 34.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Thu: 33, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 33, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

Sineu (20C) 36C, gentle south breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 36, Fri: 29, Sat: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.4 Binissalem, 36.3 Sineu, 36.1 Palma University, 35.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.5 Sa Pobla; Lows of 19.6 Son Torrella (Escorca) and Palma University, 19.8 Es Capdellà, 20.9 Son Servera.