Puerto Pollensa, Mallorca

Puerto Pollensa. | Xesca Serra

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma21/06/2023 17:23
W0

No alerts at present for high temperatures on Thursday. Another sunny day with some haze, but there could be cloud in the southwest in the morning and heavier cloud in the Tramuntana, where light rain is possible. Outlook for the weekend - remaining sunny and quite hot.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 31C, moderate northwest-north breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Andratx (20C) 29C, moderate north breeze easing light northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

Binissalem (20C) 33C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

Deya (19C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.

Palma (22C) 34C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 33C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Porreres (20C) 35C, gentle west breeze veering northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 32, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Santanyi (20C) 33C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Sineu (21C) 34C, gentle west breeze increasing moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 37.1 Manacor, 36.1 Petra, 35.2 Sineu, 34.7 Arta; Lows of 19.5 Es Capdellà, 20.1 Palma University, 20.8 Sant Elm.