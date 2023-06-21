Alcudia (21C) 31C, moderate northwest-north breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.
Andratx (20C) 29C, moderate north breeze easing light northeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.
Binissalem (20C) 33C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.
Deya (19C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 30.
Palma (22C) 34C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.
Pollensa (21C) 33C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.
Porreres (20C) 35C, gentle west breeze veering northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 32, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.
Sant Llorenç (20C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.
Santanyi (20C) 33C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.
Sineu (21C) 34C, gentle west breeze increasing moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 37.1 Manacor, 36.1 Petra, 35.2 Sineu, 34.7 Arta; Lows of 19.5 Es Capdellà, 20.1 Palma University, 20.8 Sant Elm.
