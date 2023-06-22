There was some rain on Thursday morning. It fell in the northern Tramuntana and in northern areas. Not heavy; there was also a bit of a thunderstorm.

Doesn't look like there's much risk of rain on Friday or for several days. Weather stations indicating that everything is set fair - clear and sunny skies and hottest temperatures in the interior (which are to be expected).

For Friday evening and the beaches for Sant Joan, all looking good. Just a note about the humidity. The values listed below are anticipated daytime percentages. Overnight, the humidity is generally around 90%.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):