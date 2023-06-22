Temperatures for Sant Joan Eve in Mallorca

Air and sea temperatures for Friday night. | @AEMET_Baleares

Palma22/06/2023
There was some rain on Thursday morning. It fell in the northern Tramuntana and in northern areas. Not heavy; there was also a bit of a thunderstorm.

Doesn't look like there's much risk of rain on Friday or for several days. Weather stations indicating that everything is set fair - clear and sunny skies and hottest temperatures in the interior (which are to be expected).

For Friday evening and the beaches for Sant Joan, all looking good. Just a note about the humidity. The values listed below are anticipated daytime percentages. Overnight, the humidity is generally around 90%.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 31.

Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.

Deya (19C) 29C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Palma (20C) 33C, gentle east breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.

Pollensa (20C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Porreres (19C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 34, Sun: 35, Mon: 35.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Santanyi (19C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

Sineu (20C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 34, Mon: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.9 Es Capdellà, 34.3 Binissalem, 34.2 Porreres and Sineu; Lows of 17.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.6 Campos; Rainfall of 1.2 litres per square metre Pollensa, 1.0 Sa Pobla, 0.8 Muro.