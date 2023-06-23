A glorious sunny day expected on Saturday, with breezes no more than gentle. The outlook is for much of the same into next week, temperatures up to around 31 or 32C on the coasts and two to three degrees higher in parts of the interior.

As to talk of a heat wave, the weather stations aren't suggesting this at present. Yes, the temperatures will be quite high, but not 40-plus. Aemet's notice, issued at 2pm on Friday, says that an anticyclone combined with air from Africa will cause a progressive rise in temperatures for the mainland and the Balearics until Monday. While temperatures in the southwest of the mainland could reach 42C on Sunday, this rise in temperature is due to be more moderate in eastern Spain and the Balearics. We'll see.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Andratx (19C) 30C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 35%. Sun: 34, Mon: 36, Tue: 35.

Deya (19C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Palma (19C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.

Pollensa (21C) 31C, light north breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 33.

Porreres (18C) 34C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 31C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Sun: 32, Mon: 33, Tue: 33.

Santanyi (18C) 31C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 32.

Sineu (19C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze veering south; humidity 30%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.9 Campos, 32.3 Llucmajor, 31.9 Palma Airport; Lows of 12.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.5 Palma University, 17.1 Campos.