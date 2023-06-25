A splendid, sunny day, which is how things will be until Friday, when some cloudy conditions (and possible rain) are being forecast. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday due to drop a few degrees.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):
Alcudia (22C) 31C, light northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.
Andratx (21C) 31C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 31.
Binissalem (20C) 35C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 30%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 33.
Deya (20C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.
Palma (19C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 32, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.
Pollensa (21C) 33C, light northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.
Porreres (18C) 35C, light east breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 34, Wed: 33, Thu: 34.
Sant Llorenç (19C) 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.
Santanyi (19C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Tue: 32, Wed: 31, Thu: 31.
Sineu (20C) 35C, light northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 32.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.9 Binissalem, 34.5 Palma University, 34.4 Sineu; Lows of 14.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.4 Campos, 15.5 Lluc.
