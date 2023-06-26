More of the same on Tuesday - blue skies and quite hot. The Aemet met agency says that highs will range between 29C and 34C, above normal for the time of year, "but far from a heat wave".

As noted in recent daily reports, a bit of a change is expected on Friday, Aemet explaining that Mallorca will be affected "tangentially" by a disturbance passing through central Europe. There will be a moderate northeast breeze, which will lower temperatures, and there may be some showers. But at present, these don't look as if they will be significant.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 9 / 10):

Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 29.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 30.

Binissalem (21C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 35, Thu: 35, Fri: 29.

Deya (21C) 32C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 32, Thu: 31, Fri: 28.

Palma (21C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Wed: 33, Thu: 32, Fri: 31.

Pollensa (22C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 30.

Porreres (20C) 35C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 30.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 29.

Santanyi (20C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 29.

Sineu (21C) 33C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 34.7 Palma University, 34.6 Llucmajor, 34.4 Sineu; Lows of 14.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.1 Campos, 17.2 Lluc.