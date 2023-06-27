Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):
Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.
Andratx (21C) 31C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 28.
Binissalem (20C) 35C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Thu: 35, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.
Deya (21C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 29, Sat: 27.
Palma (21C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 31, Sat: 29.
Pollensa (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.
Porreres (19C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.
Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.
Santanyi (20C) 31C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 35%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 29.
Sineu (21C) 33C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.9 Porreres, 33.5 Llucmajor, 33.1 Binissalem; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Campos, 16.5 Lluc.
