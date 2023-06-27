May be a bit more by way of cloud around on Wednesday, but still plenty of sun. On Friday, weather stations are showing a decreased risk of rain, but the Aemet met agency tweeted at 7pm on Tuesday that there is a probability of occasional showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, for both Friday and Saturday. The charts that Aemet has posted with this information are for the interior of Mallorca.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 29, Sat: 29. Andratx (21C) 31C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 28. Binissalem (20C) 35C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Thu: 35, Fri: 30, Sat: 31. Deya (21C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 29, Sat: 27. Palma (21C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Thu: 32, Fri: 31, Sat: 29. Pollensa (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 30, Sat: 30. Porreres (19C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 31, Sat: 31. Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 30, Sat: 30. Santanyi (20C) 31C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 35%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 29. Sineu (21C) 33C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 29, Sat: 31. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.9 Porreres, 33.5 Llucmajor, 33.1 Binissalem; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Campos, 16.5 Lluc.