Rain possible in Mallorca's interior on Monday. Otherwise sunny with occasional cloud.

The Aemet met agency suggests that there will be a "heat episode" in Mallorca next weekend. Acknowledging that there is still some "uncertainty" about the forecast, weather stations at present show that temperatures could be up to 39C in the interior by Saturday. There hasn't as yet been a heat wave in Mallorca this summer.

As it is, some pretty warm temperatures during the week are forecast.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 33, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

Andratx (20C) 29C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 30, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Binissalem (19C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 33, Wed: 34, Thu: 35.

Deya (20C) 29C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 60%. Tue: 30, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Palma (20C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 31.

Pollensa (20C) 32C, light north breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 36, Wed: 34, Thu: 35.

Porreres (18C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 34.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

Santanyi (19C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 31.

Sineu (19C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 31.7 Llucmajor, 31.4 Petra, 31.2 Sa Pobla and Sineu; Lows of 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.1 Lluc, 15.6 Palma University.