More of the same on Wednesday - loads of sun, some cloud and pretty warm. Pockets of cloud are giving some light, isolated rain, as was the case on Tuesday.

Heat wave watch - Hottest temperatures now being forecast for next Monday (40C in parts of the interior), so it looks as if there will be at least three days of very high temperatures (Saturday to Monday); 37C to 40C in the interior. No alerts for high temperatures have been issued yet, but they will be with these sorts of temperatures being expected.

Aemet has produced figures for June. The graphs below show that the average maximum temperature was 1.3 degrees above normal, that the average minimum was 1.5C above normal and that accumulated rainfall (litres per square metre) was 51% higher than normal.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 31C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

Andratx (20C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 30, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 33, Fri: 34, Sat: 37.

Deya (21C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

Palma (22C) 32C, gentle south-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 35, Sat: 36.

Pollensa (21C) 33C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 33, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

Porreres (18C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 37.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 34.

Santanyi (19C) 30C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 34.

Sineu (19C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 33.9 Sa Pobla, 33.0 Petra, 32.9 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 13.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.6 Lluc, 17.7 Campos; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 0.3 Capdepera.