On Saturday afternoon, Aemet, Spain's met agency, issued a warning of a "heat wave episode" that will last at least until Wednesday.

The met agency explains that there is a ridge of high pressure over the east of the mainland and the Balearics and that this is introducing a mass of Saharan air - very hot and dry - along with Saharan dust suspended in the atmosphere and pushing temperatures up further.

For Mallorca and the Balearics specifically, Aemet indicates that temperatures will be between 36C and 38C in island interiors on Sunday. On Monday a high of 38C is forecast and for Tuesday 40C to 42C.

The met agency adds that it can't state for certain when this episode will end but suggests that there will be a lowering of temperatures on Wednesday.

As far as weather stations in Mallorca are concerned, we still have up to 43C being forecast for the interior on Tuesday and temperatures coming down on Wednesday, though not for the whole of the island; they may well stay particularly high in the south.

Aemet has meanwhile expanded its yellow alert for high temperatures (36 to 38) on Sunday. This is now for the north and northeast as well as the interior between 1pm and 7pm. For Monday, the yellow alert is for the north/northeast, Tramuntana and south, while there is an amber alert for the interior. At present, no alerts have been issued for Tuesday, but they will be.

On Sunday, there may be some cloud around in northern areas in the morning. As can be seen in today's summary below, there was a high of 38C. Only one weather station (in the mountains) had a minimum below 20C, meaning that more or less the whole of Mallorca is experiencing tropical nights. These will continue, certainly for the next few days.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 11):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 33, Tue: 37, Wed: 32.

Andratx (22C) 32C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 33, Tue: 35, Wed: 34.

Binissalem (21C) 37C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Mon: 39, Tue: 42, Wed: 36.

Deya (22C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 34, Tue: 36, Wed: 34.

Palma (24C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 36, Tue: 36, Wed: 37.

Pollensa (22C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 36, Tue: 41, Wed: 34.

Porreres (20C) 36C, gentle south breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 37, Tue: 40, Wed: 37.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 34, Tue: 35, Wed: 34.

Santanyi (21C) 33C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 35, Wed: 36.

Sineu (21C) 36C, gentle south breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 36, Tue: 39, Wed: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 38.4 Llucmajor, 37.2 Palma University, 36.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 36.6 Porreres, 36.5 Binissalem; Lows of 17.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.5 Lluc, 21.5 Palma University.