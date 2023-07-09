The latest heat wave advice from Aemet, issued on Sunday afternoon, suggests temperatures in excess of 38C in Mallorca's interior on Monday and up to as high as 43C on Tuesday. Temperatures due to drop on Wednesday but less so in the south of the island. The heat wave episode is expected to end by Thursday, but temperatures will continue to be above normal. Overnight lows generally above 20C and above 25C in some areas.

Some occasional cloud on Monday with a haze caused by Saharan dust in the atmosphere continuing. Heat alerts for Monday - amber in the interior from noon to 8pm; yellow in the north/northeast and south from noon to 8pm and from 1pm to 7pm in the Tramuntana.

Alerts for Tuesday (at present) - amber in the interior, the north and northeast from noon to 7pm; yellow in the south and in the Tramuntana.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 36, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Andratx (22C) 33C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 33.

Binissalem (21C) 38C, light southeast-southwest breezes; humidity 35%. Tue: 41, Wed: 37, Thu: 33.

Deya (22C) 34C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 35, Wed: 34, Thu: 31.

Palma (25C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 38, Wed: 36, Thu: 34.

Pollensa (22C) 36C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 39, Wed: 33, Thu: 32.

Porreres (21C) 37C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 39, Wed: 38, Thu: 34.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 34, Wed: 35, Thu: 32.

Santanyi (21C) 33C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 34, Wed: 37, Thu: 33.

Sineu (22C) 36C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 39, Wed: 34, Thu: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 37.8 Llucmajor, 37.2 Porreres, 36.8 Petra and Sineu, 35.9 Binissalem; Lows of 17.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 21.3 Lluc, 22.1 Campos.