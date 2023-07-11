Well, in the end the big heat of Tuesday gave us a high of 41.5C and there was no cause to issue a red alert. The chart with temperatures shows 42C, but this has been rounded up.

For Wednesday, the amber alert for the south of the island remains active. This is from noon to 8pm, with highs up to 39C expected, especially in the Campos area. There is a yellow alert for the interior and the Tramuntana. This is also from noon to 8pm. Aemet adds that it is possible that there could be overnight temperatures in the northern Tramuntana of up to 36C.

On Wednesday, there may well be some cloud around in northern areas in the morning; rain isn't forecast.

Temperatures are due to fall on Thursday, but respite from very high temperatures is likely to be short-lived. Over the weekend and into Monday, highs of up to 39C in the interior are on the cards.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 29, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

Andratx (25C) 33C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

Binissalem (22C) 40C, light southeast-east breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 36, Sat: 39.

Deya (23C) 34C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 34.

Palma (25C) 35C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 35.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 60%. Thu: 31, Fri: 36, Sat: 38.

Porreres (23C) 40C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 36, Sat: 37.

Sant Llorenç (24C) 37C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

Santanyi (23C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 32, Sat: 34.

Sineu (24C) 39C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 30, Fri: 35, Sat: 37.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 41.5 Muro, 41.2 Sa Pobla, 40.0 Binissalem, 39.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 38.9 Santa Maria; Lows of 18.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.9 Arta, 21.0 Palma University.