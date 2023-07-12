The met agency had advised that some exceptionally high temperatures could be recorded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and the met agency was not wrong.

At 4am, a maximum of 37.1C was recorded in Banyalbufar. Also in the Tramuntana, Puerto Soller was just one degree lower - 36.1C at 3.10am.

Overnight temperatures above 30 degrees aren't totally out of the ordinary in the Tramuntana. Brought about by a southeast wind (sirocco, 'xaloc' in Catalan), more exceptional were temperatures elsewhere, e.g. 35.6C in Colonia Sant Pere at 3am and 33.2C in Porreres at 3.20am.

The Aemet definition of a 'torrid' night is when minimum temperatures do not fall below 25C. The weather map here isn't for minimums but for maximums. Nevertheless, and as can be seen, most of Mallorca experienced maximums of 25 or more, with 30 degrees having been reached in several locations.

On Wednesday, highest daytime temperatures are expected in the south of the island, which is on amber alert for high temperatures from noon. Yellow alerts are active for the interior and the Tramuntana.

The emergency services in Mallorca are on high alert because of health and fire risks.