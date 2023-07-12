Lower temperatures on Thursday, more in keeping with the time of year, and a fairly breezy day expected. The wind will be blowing from the northeast, and there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast and the Tramuntana from 5am Thursday to 3pm - waves of two metres or more.

For Friday, a yellow alert for high temperatures in the interior has been issued, and there is the expectation of some quite high temperatures over the weekend. Moving into next week, weather stations are currently forecasting up to 43C in the interior by Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 34, Sat: 35, Sun: 29.

Andratx (25C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Binissalem (22C) 32C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 35, Sat: 38, Sun: 33.

Deya (23C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Fri: 31, Sat: 33, Sun: 31.

Palma (24C) 33C, moderate northeast-east breezes; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Pollensa (23C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 35, Sat: 38, Sun: 31.

Porreres (21C) 33C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 35, Sat: 37, Sun: 34.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 32.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

Sineu (22C) 30C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 35, Sat: 36, Sun: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 39.2 Llucmajor, 38.5 Campos, 38.4 Porreres, 37.1 Palma University; Lows of 19.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 21.5 Campos, 22.3 Palma University.