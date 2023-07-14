Heat alerts for Saturday - Amber for the interior and the north/northeast from noon till 7pm; highs of 39C or more expected in the Sa Pobla and Inca area. Yellow for the Tramuntana, also noon till 7pm, with highs of around 36C.

Cloud may possibly build up in areas in the afternoon/evening, but there is no risk of rain.

Sunday, as previously reported, is due to be somewhat cooler; there are no heat alerts at present.

But now we come to Monday, when temperatures in the interior are forecast to crank up. On Tuesday, which looks like it will be very hot for the whole island, there is a forecast of 46C. This is at the Inca weather station. Others - Sa Pobla, Sineu - indicate 45C. If these values were to be reached, and it can't be certain that they will, a new temperature record would be set; this at present is 44.5C (Montuiri) last August. Wednesday is also expected to be very hot, with the temperatures dropping on Thursday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 35C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 36.

Andratx (22C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 33, Tue: 36.

Binissalem (21C) 37C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 25%. Sun: 35, Mon: 41, Tue: 44.

Deya (22C) 33C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 37.

Palma (21C) 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 36, Tue: 38.

Pollensa (22C) 37C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 34, Tue: 38.

Porreres (19C) 37C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 40, Tue: 44.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 35C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 45%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 39.

Santanyi (21C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 38.

Sineu (21C) 37C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Sun: 32, Mon: 39, Tue: 45.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 35.3 Sa Pobla, 34.7 Sineu, 34.4 Porreres; Lows of 14.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.6 Lluc, 18.3 Campos.