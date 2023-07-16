Like Sunday, there could be some cloud on Monday morning, especially in northern areas; there were a few spots of rain on Sunday. Clearing everywhere and with highs of 39C/40C anticipated in the interior, for which there is an amber alert from noon to 7pm. For the rest of Mallorca, except the east, there is a yellow alert (36C or more) from noon to 7pm.

For Tuesday, there is a red alert for the interior (42C or more) from 11am to 8pm. There is an amber alert for the north/northeast, Tramuntana and the south (perhaps up to 42C in specific places) from 11am to 8pm. In the east, there is a yellow alert (perhaps up to 39C).

For Wednesday, very hot but it looks unlikely that there will be another red alert. By the end of the week, temperatures generally down to a more manageable level - around 32C - but higher in the interior.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 8pm (UV rating 11):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 37, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.

Andratx (22C) 33C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 36, Wed: 34, Thu: 33.

Binissalem (21C) 39C, light southeast-east breezes; humidity 35%. Tue: 42, Wed: 40, Thu: 37.

Deya (22C) 33C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Tue: 36, Wed: 36, Thu: 33.

Palma (25C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 39, Wed: 38, Thu: 34.

Pollensa (22C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 38, Wed: 33, Thu: 34.

Porreres (21C) 39C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Tue: 43, Wed: 41, Thu: 36.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Tue: 39, Wed: 36, Thu: 34.

Santanyi (23C) 35C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 38, Wed: 37, Thu: 32.

Sineu (22C) 38C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Tue: 43, Wed: 37, Thu: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 36.1 Llucmajor, 34.9 Porreres, 34.5 Binissalem; Lows of 15.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 21.1 Palma University.