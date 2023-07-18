Last week, overnight highs of 37.1C and 36.1C were recorded in Banyalbufar and Puerto Soller. There hasn't been a repeat of these extreme temperatures so far this week, but the met agency says that there is a thermal sensation of up to 35C in coastal areas of Mallorca. This is due to the nighttime humidity, which can reach 100%.

Overnight on Monday into Tuesday, the highest actual minimum temperature was 28C at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola.

Elsewhere, minimums were 26 Banyalbufar, Puerto Soller and Capdepera; 25 Portopí (Palma) and Cabrera; 24 Son Bonet (Marratxi), Colonia Sant Pere, Portocolom, Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Campos.

A minimum of 20C is classified as a tropical night and a minimum of 25C is described as a torrid night. Aemet doesn't have a word for minimums over 30C. Infernal is a possibility.