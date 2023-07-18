Last week, overnight highs of 37.1C and 36.1C were recorded in Banyalbufar and Puerto Soller. There hasn't been a repeat of these extreme temperatures so far this week, but the met agency says that there is a thermal sensation of up to 35C in coastal areas of Mallorca. This is due to the nighttime humidity, which can reach 100%.
Mallorca suffering "infernal" nights - thermal sensation up to 35C
100% humidity in coastal areas
Also in Weather
- Now Britons need an official invitation letter to holiday with friend in Mallorca
- Extinction Rebellion trash super yacht, nightclub and private jet in the Balearics
- Mallorca on heat red alert
- UK tour operators slash holiday prices to Mallorca amidst fears of strikes and intense heat
- Tuesday's weather in Mallorca - Red alert zone widened
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.