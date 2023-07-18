On Tuesday, all-time record high temperatures were recorded in several parts of the island.

Sa Pobla (43.9C) broke a record that had stood since 1983 - 43.0C. Sa Pobla registered the highest temperature on Tuesday, so an all-time high for Mallorca was not set; this is 44.5C in Montuiri last August. A 44.8C in Llubi, as reported earlier, has not been verified by Aemet, though note that there could still be an update of Tuesday's data.

In Lloseta it was 43.5C; the previous record was 42.7C last year. 43.0C in Sineu beat the 41.3C in 2022. Colonia Sant Pere, 42.8C, was the highest since 2012 (40.6C). Llucmajor also registered 42.8C, the previous high having been 42.0C in 1993. In Binissalem it was 42.5C, beating the 41.2C last year, and Santa Maria had 42.1C, which was higher than the previous record of 41.1C, also set in 2022.

In the mountains, there was 41.4C in Lluc; this wasn't a record.

On Wednesday, we have an amber alert for highs up to 40C between noon and 8pm in the interior and south of the island. In the Tramuntana and the east, there is a yellow alert for the same period; highs of 38C or 39C. There is no alert for the north/northeast.

It is possible that there may be some foggy spells on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, there was some quite dense fog in central areas such as Inca.

For Thursday, there is currently a yellow alert for the interior only - highs of around 36C.

There will be generally cooler conditions up to Saturday, but weather stations are indicating that temperatures are due to rise again on Sunday; for the interior up to 40C is being forecast on Monday next week.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 34, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

Andratx (24C) 35C, light east breeze backing south; humidity 35%. Thu: 33, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Binissalem (24C) 41C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 20%. Thu: 37, Fri: 35, Sat: 32.

Deya (25C) 36C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 20%. Thu: 33, Fri: 32, Sat: 31.

Palma (26C) 38C, light south breeze; humidity 25%. Thu: 35, Fri: 35, Sat: 33.

Pollensa (24C) 34C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 32, Sat: 31.

Porreres (21C) 42C, light southwest breeze; humidity 15%. Thu: 36, Fri: 37, Sat: 33.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 37C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 32.

Santanyi (23C) 37C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Thu: 33, Fri: 34, Sat: 31.

Sineu (23C) 39C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Thu: 37, Fri: 34, Sat: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 43.9C Sa Pobla, 43.5C Lloseta, 43.0C Sineu, 42.8C Colonia Sant Pere and Llucmajor; Lows of 18.2 Palma University, 18.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.6 Sant Elm, 19.8 Arta, 19.9 Es Capdellà,