More temperatures over 40C on Wednesday, but these are very unlikely to be repeated on Thursday. There is a yellow alert for the interior (noon to 8pm), with weather stations suggesting highs of around 37C.

There may be some cloud in the southwest of the island for some of Thursday. In the interior it is due to be pretty breezy, especially in the afternoon.

For Friday, there is no heat alert. In coastal areas for the next few days, temperatures look as if they will be around normal for this time in July. In the interior, up and down; quite hot on Sunday and Monday - up to 39C - but then expected to be cooler on Tuesday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 34C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 31, Sat: 30, Sun: 34.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Binissalem (22C) 37C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 35%. Fri: 34, Sat: 32, Sun: 37.

Deya (23C) 33C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Palma (21C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 33.

Pollensa (24C) 36C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 37.

Porreres (23C) 37C, light southwest breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 34, Sun: 36.

Sant Llorenç (24C) 35C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

Santanyi (24C) 33C, light south increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 34, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Sineu (24C) 37C, light west breeze increasing to fresh southwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 37.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 41.7 Binissalem, 41.4 Llucmajor, 41.2 Porreres, 41.0 Sineu, 40.3 Santa Maria; Lows of 18.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.2 Palma University, 19.8 Es Capdellà,