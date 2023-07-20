No heat alerts for Friday. Possible there may be a repeat of Thursday's light rain; southeastern areas looking the most likely if there is.

More very high temperatures to come, especially on Monday in the interior. But on Wednesday some weather stations are indicating temperatures below 30C.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 30, Sun: 33, Mon: 33.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 37.

Binissalem (22C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 37, Mon: 41.

Deya (23C) 33C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 36.

Palma (23C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 34, Mon: 38.

Pollensa (23C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 32, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.

Porreres (23C) 36C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Sat: 34, Sun: 36, Mon: 42.

Sant Llorenç (23C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 33, Sun: 33, Mon: 38.

Santanyi (24C) 34C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 38.

Sineu (24C) 33C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 37, Mon: 39.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.4 Banyalbufar, 34.6 Porreres, 34.4 Llucmajor; Lows of 17.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 23.0 Palma University, 23.2 Campos; Gust of 63km/h Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 2.4 litres per square metre Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 1.7 Sant Elm, 1.4 Llucmajor.