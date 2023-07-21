Some high cloud likely on Saturday, but otherwise fine and sunny with temperatures around normal for the second half of July.

Overnight on Friday to Saturday the whole of the island experienced a tropical or torrid night - minimums of 20C or 25C. The highest minimum was 28C in Palma (Portopi).

No heat alert for Saturday, therefore, but there is a yellow alert for the interior on Sunday. On Monday, more alerts are on the cards for most of the island. Highs above 40C in the interior expected. Lower temperatures on Tuesday and down to 28C in areas on Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 31C, gentle northeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 33, Mon: 35, Tue: 31.

Andratx (22C) 33C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 33, Mon: 36, Tue: 31.

Binissalem (21C) 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 38, Mon: 41, Tue: 35.

Deya (22C) 32C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 36, Tue: 31.

Palma (24C) 34C, gentle south breeze backing east; humidity 40%. Sun: 35, Mon: 37, Tue: 32.

Pollensa (23C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 35, Mon: 37, Tue: 33.

Porreres (22C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 37, Mon: 42, Tue: 35.

Sant Llorenç (23C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 34, Mon: 40, Tue: 36.

Santanyi (24C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 34, Mon: 38, Tue: 33.

Sineu (23C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 40%. Sun: 37, Mon: 42, Tue: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 35.1 Palma University, 35.0 Llucmajor and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 21.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 22.0 Lluc, 22.4 Palma University; Gust of 66km/h Serra Alfabia.