A Monday of sun with high cloud; in the evening and overnight into Tuesday, the forecast is for very cloudy skies for most of the island. A yellow alert for high temperatures for the whole of Mallorca - maximums of 38/39C.

For the rest of the week, generally cooler with highs around normal - 31C - except in parts of the interior, where the temperature is expected to reach 35C on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

Andratx (24C) 33C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Binissalem (23C) 38C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 33.

Deya (24C) 34C, calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

Palma (26C) 34C, calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 31 Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Pollensa (24C) 34C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 34.

Porreres (23C) 38C, gentle west breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

Sant Llorenç (24C) 38C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 31, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

Santanyi (24C) 35C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 32, Wed: 28, Thu: 30.

Sineu (24C) 37C, light west breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 37.1 Llucmajor, 37.0 Binissalem, 36.6 Palma University; Lows of 16.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 21.8 Palma University; Gust of 78km/h Serra Alfabia.