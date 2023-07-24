While temperatures will be lower, daytime humidity is quite high, though it is not expected to be as high as on Monday, which has been a heavy day (70% and more humidity).
Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):
Alcudia (23C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.
Andratx (22C) 30C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.
Binissalem (22C) 32C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 30, Thu: 34, Fri: 36.
Deya (22C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.
Palma (24C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.
Pollensa (23C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 30, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.
Porreres (22C) 33C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 33, Fri: 36.
Sant Llorenç (23C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 31, Fri: 33.
Santanyi (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 28, Thu: 30, Fri: 32.
Sineu (23C) 30C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 33, Fri: 36.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.8 Petra, 36.4 Sa Pobla, 35.7 Pollensa; Lows of 20.7 Palma University, 21.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 21.1 Campos; Gusts of 61km/h Serra Alfabia, 56 Portocolom.
