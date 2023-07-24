Quite a cloudy day forecast for most of Mallorca on Tuesday. There could be some rain during the day but especially overnight into Wednesday. Thunderstorms aren't specifically being forecast by Aemet, but they can't be ruled out. There are some unsettled conditions, with a yellow alert for rough seas in the north and northeast from 6am to 5pm; winds up to 50km/h and waves of three metres.

While temperatures will be lower, daytime humidity is quite high, though it is not expected to be as high as on Monday, which has been a heavy day (70% and more humidity).

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Andratx (22C) 30C, light west-southwest breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Binissalem (22C) 32C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 30, Thu: 34, Fri: 36.

Deya (22C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Palma (24C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Pollensa (23C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 30, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.

Porreres (22C) 33C, light east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 33, Fri: 36.

Sant Llorenç (23C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 31, Fri: 33.

Santanyi (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 28, Thu: 30, Fri: 32.

Sineu (23C) 30C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 33, Fri: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.8 Petra, 36.4 Sa Pobla, 35.7 Pollensa; Lows of 20.7 Palma University, 21.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 21.1 Campos; Gusts of 61km/h Serra Alfabia, 56 Portocolom.