Still a chance of rain overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, the highest probability being in the north. There was some rain on Tuesday; not that heavy (see below).

Quite cloudy in the interior on Wednesday, with cloudy spells likely elsewhere. Some rain also possible, especially in the interior.

Another yellow alert for rough coastal conditions. This is for the Tramuntana, north and northeast from 2am to 6pm; waves up to three metres.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (21C) 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

Andratx (21C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 31C, calm; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 35, Sat: 36.

Deya (20C) 29C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

Palma (24C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 33, Fri: 32, Sat: 34.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 33, Fri: 35, Sat: 36.

Porreres (20C) 31C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 35, Sat: 36.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 29C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Santanyi (21C) 29C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Sineu (21C) 30C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 33, Fri: 35, Sat: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.7 Porreres, 31.5 Es Capdellà, 31.3 Llucmajor; Lows of 18.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 21.9 Lluc; Rainfall of 3.2 litres per square metre Sineu, 2.4 Petra, 1.2 Santa Maria.