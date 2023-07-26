Looks as if there'll be less cloud around on Thursday than there was on Wednesday. Slight chance of some rain, but it is only slight. Most of the island should in fact have generally clear skies. Quite breezy at times.

The rain on Wednesday was, as had been forecast, overnight. It wasn't heavy (see below).

The outlook for the next few days is for sun and highs remaining much the same. Hottest in the interior, where there may be yellow alerts. At present there aren't any.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 30.

Andratx (21C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 35, Sat: 36, Sun: 35.

Deya (20C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Palma (22C) 34C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 34C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Fri: 35, Sat: 35, Sun: 33.

Porreres (19C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Fri: 35, Sat: 35, Sun: 36.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Santanyi (21C) 30C, moderate east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Sineu (20C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Fri: 36, Sat: 36, Sun: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 30.4 Palma University, 30.0 Sant Elm and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.8 Llucmajor; Lows of 15.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.8 Lluc; Rainfall of 4.8 litres per square metre Campos, 3.0 Muro, 0.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor).