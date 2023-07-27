A fine sunny day on Friday; clear skies forecast for the whole island.

As noted in these reports over the past few days, some quite high temperatures expected for the interior over the weekend and, as predicted yesterday, Aemet has issued a yellow alert. This is for Saturday, but temperatures on Friday looking as if they will be edging towards yellow alert territory (36C).

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 32C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

Andratx (22C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

Binissalem (20C) 35C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 33.

Deya (22C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 30.

Palma (21C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

Pollensa (22C) 35C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 34, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.

Porreres (19C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Sat: 35, Sun: 36, Mon: 35.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 30.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, gentle east-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 33, Mon: 31.

Sineu (20C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 35%. Sat: 36, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 34.6 Pollensa, 34.1 Muro, 33.6 Puerto Pollensa, 32.6 Palma Airport; Lows of 11.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.2 Lluc, 16.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).