Another day with wall-to-wall sunshine predicted for Saturday. The yellow alert for high temperatures in the interior that was issued by Aemet on Thursday has been widened to include the north and northeast. This is active from 1pm to 7pm; highs up to 37C. There is no alert for Sunday as yet, though it is possible for the interior.

Looking ahead to next week, weather stations are showing a probability of rain from Tuesday to Thursday (45% on Wednesday the highest) and are also indicating some high temperatures in the north on Thursday - up to 37C. This said, the chart with this report suggests temperatures around normal for the start of August up to Thursday and then slightly below normal for the following three days.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, gentle east breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sun: 32, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Binissalem (20C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 35, Mon: 35, Tue: 33.

Deya (22C) 31C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Palma (21C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 31.

Pollensa (23C) 35C, gentle east breeze backing northwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 32, Tue: 34.

Porreres (19C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 36, Mon: 35, Tue: 33.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 33C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 45%. Sun: 33, Mon: 33, Tue: 34.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze easing light south; humidity 45%. Sun: 32, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Sineu (20C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Friday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.7 Sineu, 35.1 Porreres, 34.6 Llucmajor; Lows of 13.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.2 Campos, 17.7 Palma University.