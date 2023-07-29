A sunny Sunday with some occasional cloud in areas; might be quite heavy at times in the southwest. No alert for high temperatures.

As to the week ahead, weather stations show a change from yesterday. High temperatures in the north now being forecast for Wednesday rather than Thursday. There isn't now the risk of rain midweek but on Friday there is a high probability for the whole island.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (24C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 35.

Andratx (23C) 32C, light west breeze veering northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

Binissalem (22C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 34.

Deya (23C) 31C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 32.

Palma (22C) 33C, moderate south breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

Pollensa (24C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 37.

Porreres (21C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 34.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 33C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 32, Tue: 34, Wed: 33.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

Sineu (22C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 37.7 Muro, 36.7 Sa Pobla, 35.9 Pollensa; Lows of 13.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.4 Palma University, 17.5 Lluc.