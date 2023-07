The Aemet met agency has confirmed what has been noted in Bulletin weather reports for Saturday and Sunday - that the first week or so of August will bring temperatures slightly lower than normal and (quite possibly) some significant rain on Friday (August 4).

Aemet adds that lower temperatures are likely to be most noticeable on Friday and Saturday - down to around 27 or 28C - but points out that the forecast for five to six days ahead could change.

Although temperatures are expected to be slightly lower, the highs will still be in the low 30s. Any change will therefore be minimal.

It is not uncommon for there to be some unsettled conditions during the second half of August, but there isn't as yet any forecast which suggests that this will be the case.