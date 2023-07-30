Sunny with some occasional cloud on Monday.

The outlook for the week is for temperatures around normal for the time of year - slightly hotter in the interior - with quite a high probability for rain on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (24C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 32, Wed: 34, Thu: 31.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

Binissalem (22C) 35C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 32.

Deya (22C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 30.

Palma (24C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 31, Thu: 33.

Pollensa (24C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Tue: 34, Wed: 35, Thu: 32.

Porreres (22C) 34C, calm increasing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 34.

Sant Llorenç (23C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Tue: 35, Wed: 34, Thu: 33.

Santanyi (23C) 31C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 33.

Sineu (23C) 35C, gentle northeast breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.6 Porreres and Llucmajor, 34.4 Binissalem, 33.9 Campos and Palma University; Lows of 13.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.3 Palma University, 19.2 Campos.