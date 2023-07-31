The first of August, the met agency having promised some lower temperatures over the first week or so. But they won't be tomorrow; weather stations indicate that they will be slightly above normal in areas. It will be Friday and over the weekend when temperatures will be generally lower than normal. Aemet has confirmed what has been noted in these daily reports for the past couple of days, which is that showers are likely on Friday. The met agency also suggests that there will be a north wind, strong at times.

On Tuesday there may be a spot of rain in the Palma area. Most of the island should be sunny with some occasional cloud. Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (24C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 34, Thu: 31, Fri: 29. Andratx (23C) 31C, gentle south breeze veering west; humidity 65%. Wed: 31, Thu: 32, Fri: 29. Binissalem (22C) 34C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Wed: 34, Thu: 33, Fri: 29. Deya (22C) 30C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 33, Thu: 31, Fri: 26. Palma (24C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Wed: 31, Thu: 33, Fri: 28. Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Wed: 35, Thu: 32, Fri: 30. Porreres (22C) 34C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 45%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 32. Sant Llorenç (22C) 34C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 34, Thu: 33, Fri: 28. Santanyi (22C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 30. Sineu (23C) 34C, light west breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 50%. Wed: 35, Thu: 32, Fri: 31. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.2 Llucmajor, 32.8 Santa Maria, 32.7 Palma University; Lows of 17.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).