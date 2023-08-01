A mostly sunny Wednesday and may be hotter than Tuesday - highs up to 36C being forecast by weather stations. Quite breezy in areas but not as much as on Thursday.

Unsettled conditions can be expected on both Thursday and Friday. There is a yellow alert for the coasts (Tramuntana, north and northeast) on Thursday, and a strong northeasterly looks as if it will affect much of the island. There is quite a high probability of some rain, especially in northern areas. On Friday, the wind is forecast to be lighter but still with a risk of showers. Calming down on Saturday.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (24C) 34C, moderate north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 30, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.

Andratx (23C) 31C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 65%. Thu: 33, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.

Binissalem (22C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 28, Sat: 31.

Deya (23C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

Palma (24C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Thu: 32, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.

Pollensa (24C) 36C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

Porreres (22C) 34C, moderate southwest easing to light south; humidity 45%. Thu: 34, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

Sant Llorenç (23C) 34C, moderate south breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 28, Sat: 31.

Santanyi (23C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Thu: 32, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.

Sineu (23C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 28, Sat: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.0 Arta and Petra, 33.9 Sa Pobla, 33.8 Manacor; Lows of 16.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.1 Lluc, 22.0 Palma University.