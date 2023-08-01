Unsettled conditions can be expected on both Thursday and Friday. There is a yellow alert for the coasts (Tramuntana, north and northeast) on Thursday, and a strong northeasterly looks as if it will affect much of the island. There is quite a high probability of some rain, especially in northern areas. On Friday, the wind is forecast to be lighter but still with a risk of showers. Calming down on Saturday.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):
Alcudia (24C) 34C, moderate north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 30, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.
Andratx (23C) 31C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 65%. Thu: 33, Fri: 29, Sat: 29.
Binissalem (22C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 28, Sat: 31.
Deya (23C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.
Palma (24C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Thu: 32, Fri: 28, Sat: 30.
Pollensa (24C) 36C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.
Porreres (22C) 34C, moderate southwest easing to light south; humidity 45%. Thu: 34, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.
Sant Llorenç (23C) 34C, moderate south breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 28, Sat: 31.
Santanyi (23C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Thu: 32, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.
Sineu (23C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 28, Sat: 32.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.0 Arta and Petra, 33.9 Sa Pobla, 33.8 Manacor; Lows of 16.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.1 Lluc, 22.0 Palma University.
